Worrying images emerge of Jack Grealish appearing to be asleep at a bar after claim England star engaged in 'boozy afternoon session'

Grealish shared several images on his Instagram account in March that showed a rehabilitation programme being well underway. He told his followers that he is “working hard to be back better and stronger than ever”.

The 39-cap Three Lions star was initially fitted with a cast after going under the knife, before moving on to a boot that prevented any unnecessary pressure being put on his left foot and using a knee scooter to help rest his leg. Enough progress seems to have been made that no protective assistance is required at this stage.

That is going off pictures posted by The Sun as they claim that Grealish joined pals at Stories in Manchester on April 25 for "a boozy afternoon session with pals".

Grealish seemingly struggled to keep his eyes open while mingling with a group of friends, with The Sun having acquired images of him slumped in a chair, with an onlooker reportedly saying: “Pals tried to wake him. The booze must have caught up with him.”



