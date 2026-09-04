‘Italy still has talent’ - Sandro Tonali’s agent reacts to record-breaking Tottenham move and Chelsea’s Honest Ahanor swoop

Riso also discussed Ahanor's rapid rise following his €46m move to Stamford Bridge. Just one year ago, the versatile defender became the second-most expensive Italian Under-17 player when he swapped Genoa for Atalanta for €15m plus add-ons. The agent views Ahanor's latest transfer as proof that Italy still cultivates elite young talent.

"For Atalanta, it is undoubtedly a great operation," Riso stated. "But if such a young boy reaches such an evaluation, it also means that even today in Italy we have talent and know how to cultivate it.

"The fact that they stay here [in Italy] is not central, especially if their destination is the Premier League, a league I have often described as the NBA of football and which, as such, can certainly contribute decisively to their growth. It is highly challenging and returns them stronger to our national team. The real challenge for Serie A is to create the conditions for these guys to grow up here, before having to sell them."