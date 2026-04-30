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Ismaila Sarr scores fastest Conference League goal EVER as Crystal Palace stun Shakhtar Donetsk in semi-final first leg
Sarr leaves Shakhtar shell-shocked
Palace’s fairy-tale European campaign reached a new peak on Thursday night as Sarr netted just 21 seconds into their Conference League semi-final first leg clash against Shakhtar. The strike provided the Eagles with an immediate advantage in the game, held in Krakow, Poland, setting the tone for a commanding 3-1 victory that puts them in a strong position ahead of the return leg at Selhurst Park.
Sarr's clinical finish stunned the hosts and set a new benchmark for the competition. The goal served as a statement of intent for Oliver Glasner’s side, who have continued to defy expectations in their debut season on the continental stage after qualifying via their FA Cup triumph last year.
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New Conference League record established
The Senegal star's 21-second effort easily eclipsed the previous Conference League record held by Ferdy Druijf. Druijf had originally set the mark in 2022 when he scored after 32 seconds for Rapid Vienna against Vitesse Arnhem. Sarr’s strike now stands alone as the quickest since the competition was established by UEFA in 2021.
Chasing the all-time European marks
Despite the historic nature of Sarr’s goal in the Conference League, it still sits behind the records held in Europe’s other major club competitions. The Champions League record remains firmly in the hands of Roy Makaay, who famously scored after just 10.12 seconds for Bayern Munich against Real Madrid back in 2007.
The Europa League record is also significantly faster than Sarr's effort, with Jan Sýkora netting after 10.69 seconds for Slovan Liberec against Qarabag in 2016. Nevertheless, Sarr has secured his place as a pioneer in UEFA’s newest tournament, providing a moment that Palace fans will cherish for years to come.
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Palace continue historic European debut
In their debut appearance in a major European competition, Crystal Palace reached another milestone by moving closer to a potential final. Following their domestic success last season, the south London club has adapted well to the Conference League, and after Sarr’s record-breaking goal, they are now well-positioned to secure a spot in the final against either Rayo Vallecano or Strasbourg.