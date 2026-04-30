AFP
Inter win race for Tottenham star as Serie A side agrees personal terms ahead of summer move
Nerazzurri lead Vicario race
Inter have reportedly won the race to sign Vicario, with TEAMtalkreporting that the Italian giants have now firmly moved into the lead for the goalkeeper's signature. Negotiations have been ongoing for several months, and the Serie A leaders have successfully reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with the Italy international. This breakthrough follows Tottenham’s internal decision made in January to allow their primary shot-stopper to move on after just two seasons in England.
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Search for a successor
The imminent departure of the 29-year-old means the hunt for a successor is now firmly on at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The club’s recruitment strategy is currently being shaped by their top-flight status, with internal discussions centering on whether to promote from within or target a high-profile replacement from a Premier League rival. While the focus remains on the final weeks of the season, the hierarchy has already identified several candidates to take over the gloves for the 2026-27 campaign.
Replacing a veteran icon
Inter’s decisive move for Vicario is largely motivated by the need to find a long-term replacement for Yann Sommer, whose current contract at the San Siro is due to expire in the summer of 2026. Vicario has been a reliable presence for Spurs this term, keeping 13 clean sheets across 43 appearances, but a recent hernia operation may have brought a premature end to his season. Meanwhile, TEAMtalk reports suggest that Spurs are monitoring Manchester City’s James Trafford and Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen as potential replacements to fill the looming void.
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Crucial survival and signings
Tottenham must navigate their remaining fixtures without their first-choice goalkeeper while simultaneously fighting to secure their Premier League future. The club’s ability to lure targets like Trafford away from suitors such as Liverpool will depend heavily on avoiding the drop, with Antonin Kinsky ready to step in should they fall into the Championship. For Inter, the focus shifts to finalising a transfer fee with Spurs for a player whose current contract in North London is technically set to run until June 2028.