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Inter closing in on deal with Tottenham star Djed Spence as Nerazzurri identify Denzel Dumfries successor
Nerazzurri accelerate for Tottenham defender
Inter have made their move for Spence, with the Tottenham and England international now firmly in the sights of the Nerazzurri. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, in recent hours, negotiations between the two clubs have intensified significantly, bringing the parties closer to a definitive agreement that would see the 26-year-old move to Milan. The deal is expected to be finalised for a fee in the region of €30 million plus performance-related bonuses. Barring any late complications, Spence will be the man tasked with succeeding Denzel Dumfries, who has moved to Real Madrid, effectively filling the final remaining void in Chivu’s squad structure as the club builds for a title challenge.
However, fans may have to wait a short while to see the defender in competitive action. Much like his compatriot John Stones, who paved the way for English talent at the club, Spence has only recently returned to training following an extended break after his exploits with the Three Lions at the World Cup.
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Tactical superiority over alternative targets
Inter never truly lost interest in Spence, despite exploring other avenues during the summer window. The club had been waiting for Tottenham to lower their initial €40 million valuation and for manager Roberto De Zerbi to give the green light for the sale. During this period, chairman Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio checked on the availability of Moussa Diaby, the French winger currently playing in the United Arab Emirates. However, the pursuit of Diaby was fraught with complications, ranging from the player’s significant salary demands to the difficult nature of negotiating with Al-Ittihad.
Crucially, Spence is not considered a secondary option or a "Plan B" by the Inter technical staff. From both a tactical and physical perspective, he is actually preferred over Diaby for the specific requirements of the wing-back role.
The Luis Henrique and Roma situation
The pursuit of Spence remains a priority for Inter regardless of what happens with the future of Luis Henrique. AS Roma are reportedly ready to test Inter’s resolve with a substantial offer for the Brazilian, with figures between €25 million and €30 million being discussed. This represents a significant sum that the Inter directors are currently evaluating. However, Luis Henrique is a profile that does not seem to have fully convinced Gian Piero Gasperini, should he be involved in future structural changes, and the club remains cautious after the complications that arose during the Kone deal last year.
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Squad building and defensive stability
Spence is reportedly eager to receive the final green light to fly to Milan and sign what is expected to be a four-year contract. He has already been in contact with Stones to discuss life in Italy. The prospect of the two Englishmen reuniting at Appiano Gentile is becoming increasingly likely.
In terms of the existing defensive unit, Benjamin Pavard has communicated his desire to stay at the club to Chivu and the directors. The Frenchman’s performances during the pre-season tour were exemplary, and his attitude in training has been described as flawless by those within the camp.
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