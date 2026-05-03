Inter Miami player ratings vs. Orlando City SC: Is Nu Stadium cursed? Lionel Messi and Co. blow three-goal lead in embarrassing defeat to rivals

The game was chaotic from the first minute. And Messi was at the center of it all. Operating in a free role, he made things happen from everywhere. Telasco Segovia set up Miami's first, though. The Venezuelan whipped in an angled cross onto the head of Ian Fray, who flicked home inside three minutes. And his dominance continued from there. He provided another assist after 25 minutes, squaring to Telasco Segovia for an easy finish into an open net. Then, he scored one of his own. It was classic Messi, a cut onto his left foot and a curler into the bottom corner. Martin Ojeda pulled one back shortly before the half, but the damage seemed mostly done.

This was, perhaps, the most convincing Miami half of the season to date. Luis Suarez and German Berterame started up front together, and the Herons combined effectively. By the interval, they had put 10 shots on target. Without some heroics from Maxime Crepeau, Miami might have had four or five.

Yet Orlando stuck around, and were by far the better team after the break. Ojeda added a second after 68 minutes and continued to push for an equalizer. And they got it. Maxi Falcon committed a foul in the box. The Orlando stepped up and slotted home. The fourth came in stoppage time - and it was far too easy. Tyrese Spicer scampered in behind. Braian Ojeda played the pass. Spicer finished between St. Clair's legs. Miami's new home might be cursed as the team has yet to win in their new venue despite four tries, with Saturday being their first loss at the venue.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Nu Stadium...