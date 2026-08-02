Inter Miami reignite pursuit of Kevin De Bruyne as Belgian playmaker grows open to MLS move to join Lionel Messi

Inter Miami are not slowing down in their quest to assemble a squad of global icons, with De Bruyne now firmly back in their sights. According to Mundo Deportivo The Herons have reignited their interest in the 35-year-old playmaker, and the Belgian is said to be viewing a move to the MLS more favourably than during previous rounds of negotiations.

As early as June 2025, according to Nicolò Schira, he had received interest from Inter Miami and San Diego FC, and even held talks with both clubs.

The Florida-based franchise has been tracking the veteran since his departure from Manchester City, but he opted for a move to Italy at that time. However, the landscape has shifted significantly, and the midfielder could leave Naples this summer as he weighs up the lifestyle and sporting benefits of moving to South Florida.



