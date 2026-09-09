AFP
'If it's difficult, you call Jose!' - Mourinho sends defiant message after Real Madrid down Inter in Champions League thriller
Madrid punish costly errors
The Spanish giants secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Inter in their Champions League opener despite being severely depleted by injuries and suspensions to key players. Los Blancos proved ruthless in punishing two catastrophic defensive lapses from the visitors inside the first 25 minutes courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe strike and a Federico Valverde finish. This crucial win came without regular first-team pillars such as Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga, and Rodrygo.
- AFP
Boss describes crazy contest
Mourinho reflected on an end-to-end spectacle packed with dangerous chances exchanged between two of Europe's elite outfits. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the tactician said: "I liked the result, three points in the opening game against a very strong team, but the game was spectacular for anyone at home, just not for me or Cristian Chivu.
"This game was crazy. It could've been 5-0 for us, 5-5, 7-6, 5-6, a game with so many chances. Inter are strong, it was tough with our midfield to close them down sitting deep, yet we could've killed off the game at 3-0 before half-time. We had another chance with Bellingham, Inter could've scored several too. It was open to the end, just a crazy game of football."
Defending Mbappe after the forward received scattered boos from sections of the home crowd, Mourinho added: "Mbappe worked really hard, he scored an important goal, had two or three chances that he usually converts, but I am not worried, because he will always score goals. He'll certainly be Champions League top scorer again this season, and he works really hard for the team, so I couldn't be more satisfied."
Coach relishes difficult challenges
The fixture also served as an emotional reunion with former defender Chivu, a key figure in their 2010 Treble triumph at Inter, before Mourinho reiterated why he accepted the high-pressure return to Madrid.
Discussing his pitchside meeting with Chivu, he remarked: "We had a hug before, a hug after, he knows what I feel about him, I know what he feels about me. During the 90 minutes, you forget everything, but now if we have an opportunity to meet up, we'll talk."
Asked why club president Florentino Perez moved swiftly to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu, Mourinho stated: "Because the situation was tough. If it's easy, it's not for me. If it's difficult, you call Jose."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Emotional Roma reunion approaches
Before facing an emotional trip to Roma on October 14 - his first return to the Stadio Olimpico since being sacked - Madrid must navigate a demanding domestic run against Rayo Vallecano, Elche, and city rivals Atletico Madrid ahead of the international break. Upon their return, Los Blancos host Villarreal on October 11, just days before travelling to the Italian capital. The Portuguese boss must manage his squad's fitness carefully amid the sentimental build-up to sustain their momentum across domestic and continental fronts.
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