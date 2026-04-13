After the Geißböcke’s 3-1 win over SV Werder Bremen on Sunday, the highly sought-after forward stopped short of committing to the club beyond this season.
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“I’ve got five games left”: Indications that a blockbuster move for Said El Mala is imminent are growing
“I feel at home here, but I can’t predict the future,” El Mala told DAZN. “I still have five games to play, and I’ll give everything. We’ve had open and honest talks with Thomas Kessler, and we both know there are a few crucial matches left for the club. When the time comes, something will be sorted.”
The 19-year-old has long been linked with a move to Brighton & Hove Albion, and while Cologne have rejected the offers so far, they may still seek a larger transfer fee.
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El Mala: Kessler pours cold water on talk of a hefty price tag.
In early April, Sport Bild reported a €50m valuation, yet Brighton are reportedly unwilling to pay more than €35m. Cologne sporting director Thomas Kessler has remained tight-lipped, telling the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger that no offer has been received.
“There has been no desire from the player’s side to enter into talks with other clubs so far,” Kessler stated, pointing to El Mala’s contract, which runs until 2030 and carries no release clause. Earlier reports suggested that the striker’s family had already agreed on potential terms with the Seagulls. The same reportedly goes for his brother Malek, a reserve-team player whose future is said to be linked to Said’s. Kessler also dismissed the rumoured €50m valuation, calling it “undefined”.
Is El Mala pushing for a move with the help of a top agent?
According to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, El Mala is pushing for a move to the island with the help of a high-profile agent. That individual is Ali Barat, who has reportedly offered his services to the family and has handled the player’s affairs since March. El Mala had previously split with his long-time agent—a Cologne-based adviser who also looks after his older brother Malek.
Barat is said to have strong Premier League contacts, and he first made a name for himself in Germany by brokering Nicolas Jackson’s loan move from Chelsea to Bayern Munich; afterwards, he issued a curious statement headlined “Ali Barat has redefined the game” to praise his own role in the deal.
In his Bundesliga debut season, El Mala has already scored 11 goals and provided four assists, making him Köln’s top scorer. He recently converted a penalty against Bremen to give his side a 1–0 lead. El Mala can still hope for a World Cup call-up; Julian Nagelsmann included him in the senior squad for the first time in November, though he did not play before joining the U21s as planned. He was not picked for the March training camp.
Said El Mala: Performance data and statistics
Club Matches Goals Assists 1. FC Cologne 31 11 4 FC Viktoria Cologne 45 14 6 FC Viktoria Cologne 19 11 6