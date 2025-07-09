Tim Ursinus

German and European Football Correspondent

Although a career as a goalkeeper didn’t materialize, football has always been a constant in my life. Even as a young child, it was clear that sports journalism would be the path forward. After an internship in the sports desk of the Schwäbisches Tagblatt in my hometown of Tübingen, I studied in Karlsruhe—a somewhat questionable choice for a Swabian. At the end of 2018, I started as an intern at SPOX and GOAL, stayed on as a working student, and eventually became a trainee. Since 2023, I have been a permanent member of the editorial teams. In September 2024, I took on the role of SEO Senior, but I also work as a reporter and editor-in-chief on duty.

🎯 My Core Areas:

Delegating SEO articles and managing freelancers in this field

On-site reporting for Bundesliga clubs (especially FC Bayern, VfB Stuttgart, BVB, and Eintracht Frankfurt)

Stories surrounding football

Researching and writing news from the world of sports

⚽ How I Got Into Football:

It traces back to FC Bayern’s Champions League triumph in the early 2000s, when Oliver Kahn saved three penalties and became the hero of my childhood. The memory is admittedly a bit blurry, as I was only four years old at the time. Nevertheless, it wasn’t long before I tore open the wrapping paper on my first pair of goalkeeper gloves.

🌟 My Favorite Football Moments:

There are quite a few. First and foremost, memories of assignments as a reporter—such as in Paris, Madrid, or Milan—come to mind. Added to that are private groundhopper trips, which will remain unforgettable forever.