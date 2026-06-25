'I love him very much' - Neymar 'talking a lot' with Lionel Messi amid Brazil comeback at 2026 World Cup

Neymar made his highly anticipated return to the international stage during Brazil's commanding 3-0 group-stage victory over Scotland on Matchday three of the 2026 World Cup. Entering the pitch to deafening cheers in the 76th minute in Miami, the historic appearance marked the forward's first minutes for the Selecao in nearly three years.

The 34-year-old maestro had been frozen out of international football since October 2023, following a devastating knee ligament tear suffered against Uruguay. His first appearance of the 2026 World Cup was further delayed by a restrictive right calf issue, making his eventual second-half cameo a deeply emotional milestone.