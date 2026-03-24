"I am absolutely convinced": Matthias Sammer commits to keeping Nico Schlotterbeck at BVB

"It’s up to him. I’m curious to see what happens. I’d say I’m deeply convinced that he’ll stay at Borussia Dortmund," said Sammer on the Sky programme "Sammer & Basile – the Hagedorn Talk", adding: "I’m convinced, but not because I know for a fact; I’m just putting it out there."

Sammer emphasised that "a new era" was dawning in Dortmund. "The club is changing a bit at the moment and he could become the face of an era – and earn a decent wage in the process."