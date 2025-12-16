Bruno Fernandes(C)Getty Images
Chris Burton

'Hurt' Bruno Fernandes claims Man Utd wanted him to seal summer transfer to Saudi Arabia in bombshell new interview

Bruno Fernandes admits to being left “hurt” by Manchester United as they opened the door for him to complete a transfer to the Saudi Pro League during the summer of 2025. The Red Devils made it clear to their club captain that it would not be “so bad” for all concerned if a deal was done. Fernandes ultimately decided to remain at Old Trafford, but exit talk continues to rage.

  • What Fernandes said about Man Utd's willingness to sell

    Fernandes has told Canal 11: “I could have left like many people do and said: ‘I want to leave, I don’t want to train, I just want to leave for €20m or €30m, so they pay me more on the other side.’ But I never did that. I never felt in a position to do that, because I felt that the empathy and affection I had for the club were the same.

    “But there comes a point where, for them, money is more important than anything. The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head. I told the directors this, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision.

    “I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely like the club. The conversation with the manager also made me stay. But, from the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a lot. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player they have nothing to criticise about. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all. Then you see things around you, players who don’t value the club as much and don’t defend the club as much… that makes you sad.”

