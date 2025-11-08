Hugo Ekitike reveals how Arne Slot p*sses him off at Liverpool and whether he can play with Alexander Isak

Discussing Slot's high demands, Ekitike said: "As a player, sometimes you're p***ed (off), it's annoying.

"I know he wants the best for me and he wants the best for the team. I would say he's on my back, but (it's) not a bad thing. He just wants to help me, so I don't take that badly. He wants me to give more and more.

"Sometimes you say that a coach is on your back. Maybe sometimes you feel like it's a little bit too much and you want to complain, it's a good thing because I think if a coach doesn't like you, he will not speak to you or not try to get the best of you. I take it in a good way.

"On a certain day, obviously when I go 'it's a little bit annoying' but when I look back and watch the discussion we have, it's only good things and it's only for me to improve."

When pushed for the specific demands his manager has put on him, Ekitike replied: "To keep my shirt on! It was more about workrate without the ball. It was mostly about that, to be more involved and to work more for the team, which I'm trying to do. We'll get there – it's mostly about working without the ball."

