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How ‘mathematical wizard’ Tony Bloom exceeded expectations at Brighton - with trophy-chasing fan-turned-owner more than just a ‘generous benefactor’
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From Withdean to the Conference League for Brighton
Around the turn of the 21st century, Brighton found themselves sweating on the club’s very existence. That threat was ultimately fended off, but a stint as footballing nomads was endured when leaving the Goldstone Ground, briefly heading to Gillingham and eventually on to the far from ideal surroundings of the Withdean Stadium - which was a purpose-built athletics venue.
Bloom - who was a lifelong supporter of the club - arrived on the scene in 2009. He helped to push through plans for what is now the impressive Amex Stadium, while overseeing an ascent from League One to the Premier League across seven seasons. The last nine years have been spent as a top-flight outfit.
The Seagulls are soaring back into Europe, having qualified for the Conference League, and few could have predicted that such heights would be scaled when scratching around for transfer funds and stadium planning permission a little over two decades ago.
Bloom helped to finance building of the Amex Stadium
McGhee was around for part of that process, with the Scot - who has seen the ‘Brighton & Hove Albion: Stand or Fall’ gallery open as the club’s 125-year history is celebrated - telling GOAL of how initial building blocks were put in place: “We got the permission, Dick Knight and his campaign, marching up and down the seafront, and I was talking at lectures and preaching that we should have a stadium and they should give us permission.
“We got the permission, but then had no prospect of building it. And then Tony stepped in, of course. But at that point, I think that people only thought that Tony - I say only - would only pay for the building of a stadium.
“They didn't realise what he was bringing with him, in terms of his ambition and his vision, that was beyond a new stadium, was the training ground and the infrastructure and the level he's taken it to now. So, they didn't quite understand what they were getting, even when Tony stepped up.”
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Bloom is a Brighton fan calling shots from the boardroom
Bloom has helped Brighton supporters to live the dream that he shares, with McGhee adding on the former sports gambler and poker player’s impact: “I regularly see Ray Bloom, his uncle, who was a director when I was a manager, and he used to regularly meet with Dick Knight and I for lunch on a Friday and at Topolino's in Brighton, and he was always telling me about this genius young nephew of his who was a mathematical wizard. So I'd heard of Tony as a kid, long before I realised what he'd become. So, they've got a great association.
“I was at lunch at the game against Villa in a lounge, it's the Harry Bloom lounge, so his family go back a long time with the club, as directors and as supporters. So, he's as much, I'm sure, done this for his family as he has for the Brighton public.”
Seagulls are setting their sights on major silverware
Brighton have won third and fourth tier titles, along with the Community Shield, and were runners-up in the 1983 FA Cup final. They are determined to land a serious piece of silverware as soon as possible.
On that quest, McGhee said: “I think that Tony's not in this to be a generous benefactor. I think he wants to win stuff, and he's putting things in place to create a team that can. They have a chance this year in Europe, they have a chance every year now in one of the domestic trophies.
“I don't think they have a chance of winning the Premier League, but I think they could easily, with a fair wind and a good draw, find themselves in the final of the FA Cup. They've come close. Or the League Cup. I think that is the inevitable progression.”
- Michael Cheetham
Brighton soar into Europe as anniversary is celebrated
A new permanent gallery telling the story of the Seagulls’ 125-year history opened at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery on August 15. The interactive exhibition brings together iconic objects, treasured memorabilia, archive material, film and personal stories to tell the story of one of English football's most resilient clubs. Visitors will explore the triumphs, setbacks and defining moments that have shaped BHAFC and its place at the heart of the city for more than a century.
The Seagulls will face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup third round, presenting a serious early test there, while being paired with the likes of Panathinaikos and Getafe in Conference League action - with West Ham, Chelsea and arch-rivals Crystal Palace proving of late that European glory can be savoured in that competition.
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