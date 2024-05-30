Historic trophy for Cristiano Ronaldo’s collection! Record-breaking Al-Nassr superstar gets his hands on Saudi Pro League Golden Boot in another 50-goal season
Cristiano Ronaldo has added a historic trophy to his collection, with the Al-Nassr superstar picking up the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot for 2023-24.
- Hit 50 efforts across all competitions
- Posted new high for Middle Eastern division
- First to top the charts in four countries