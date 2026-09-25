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Hernan Crespo refuses to write off Goncalo Ramos at AC Milan but warns striker is 'not a top player'
Record signing endures sluggish start
Ramos finds himself under intense scrutiny after registering just one goal across his opening five Serie A outings. The pressure continues to mount after the San Siro hierarchy sanctioned a €74 million package to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain in June 2026. Despite arriving with an enviable collection of silverware from France, the Portuguese forward's output in front of goal has fallen short of supporters' lofty expectations.
- AFP
'Can't call him a top player'
In an interview with Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Crespo was asked whether Ramos's transfer fee was excessive for a forward with just one goal to his name. Addressing the question surrounding the striker's price tag, he stated: "I'm the coach of Atlas in Mexico, not a director at Milan in Italy, so it's difficult for me to give a precise answer.
"I can say that I know Goncalo Ramos, he's a good player, an excellent centre-forward, and he'll score goals sooner or later. Of course, given the money spent on his transfer, fans expected a top-class goalscorer, but the Portuguese has never been an infallible marksman. Look at his career statistics, and you'll find all the answers you're looking for."
When asked to elaborate on his perspective, the former Argentina forward continued: "In his last three seasons at PSG, Ramos scored 53 goals in 131 appearances. That means he doesn't have an extraordinary average: not even a goal every two games.
'Furthermore, despite always providing a valuable contribution, he was never a regular starter under Luis Enrique in the team that were champions of Europe twice in a row. An excellent player, agreed, but you certainly can't call him a top player."
'I'm not writing him off'
Behind the scarcity of goals, Crespo remains appreciative of Ramos's tactical contribution, spending immense energy to open up space and press the opposition's defensive line throughout the match.
Reviewing the forward's work ethic, the Atlas head coach asserted: "Look, Ramos works his socks off on the pitch and always puts himself at the team's service. That's no small thing. If, after all the dirty work he does, he also put the ball in the net, we'd be looking at a phenomenon...
"The truth is that the Portuguese has a very particular playing style; he likes to link up with teammates, drops deep and creates space for others' runs. These are important details that shouldn't be underestimated when judging a player.
"It's true that goals are expected from a centre-forward, he was born for that, and he's paid for that mission, but you can still be useful to the cause without scoring: perhaps by providing valuable assists, making movements in perfect synchronisation with the rest of the team, or unsettling opponents with constant pressing."
Reminded that Ramos runs more than any other Milan player on the pitch, the 51-year-old added: "And that's an admirable quality, one that should make fans happy. He doesn't shy away, he fights, he battles with defenders, he 'busts a gut' chasing the ball. In short, for now, I'm not writing him off. Of course, if you then look at how much he cost, then you're entering a minefield."
- LaPresse
Rossoneri chase consistency at Sassuolo
Ruben Amorim's side currently sit fifth in the table, having taken 11 points from their first five matches in an unbeaten start to the league season. Ramos is under pressure to silence the doubters and justify his status as Milan's primary focal point once club football resumes. Following the international break, Rossoneri travel to face Sassuolo on October 11 looking to maintain their push near the summit of Serie A.
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