He listened to his heart… A health crisis forces Oscar to retire

Former Brazil international and São Paulo star Oscar has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34 due to chronic health issues.

Oscar played five seasons with Chelsea, winning the Premier League and the Europa League, before moving to Shanghai in China in 2017, where he won three Chinese Super League titles.

São Paulo FC confirmed Oscar’s retirement and issued an official statement, noting that the player has been suffering from a health issue since last November, when he last appeared on the pitch.