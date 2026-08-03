Harry Kane urged to seal emotional Tottenham return as Spurs fan makes grovelling apology to Bayern Munich superstar

Speaking on talkSPORT, Majestic began his open message with an apology before laying out a sensational proposal to bring Kane back to North London.

He opened his message on a remorseful note: "Mr Harry Kane. I've apologised to you already before, as when you first left you broke my heart and I didn't want you to win anything. But Harry's won - he's a world-class striker. You've done it in Germany, you've won. I don't personally see Bayern winning the Champions League anytime soon, Arsenal are more likely to win it."

Majestic then looked directly into the studio camera to deliver a message to both Bayern and Kane: "Bayern, you've had a great time with Harry, he's won you the league. We're going to give you the money back, so you will get £81million back, the release clause, bang, straight away, we'll trigger that. Harry, come home. We'll give you £400,000 a week, big numbers, but he deserves it, a world superstar."