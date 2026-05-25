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Harry Kane sends message to Tottenham supporters after former club avoids relegation on final day of Premier League season
Survival secured on a tense Sunday
Joao Palhinha’s late first-half goal sealed a 1-0 home win for Spurs over Everton that was enough to see them retain their top-flight status and condemn rivals West Ham to a first return to the Championship since 2012, despite the latter’s 3-0 victory over Leeds at the London Stadium.
It was a joyful end to an otherwise truly abject campaign for Tottenham as they successfully averted a disastrous first demotion from the top-flight of English football for almost 50 years. The victory ensured that the club maintains its status as an ever-present fixture in the modern Premier League era.
Kane's support for the Spurs faithful
Kane has congratulated Tottenham and their fans after they avoided relegation from the Premier League on a dramatic final day of the season. Despite no longer being at the club, the legendary striker remains closely connected to north London and was quick to acknowledge the survival of his boyhood team.
Taking to social media to celebrate the result, Kane shared his excitement for the supporters who have endured a difficult campaign. The England captain wrote via his official X account: “Congratulations to everyone at the club especially the fans - massive fight and result on the final day!”
Contrast of fortunes for club icon
While his former club was fighting for its life at the bottom of the table, Kane was busy adding more silverware to his personal trophy cabinet. The England captain enjoyed a spectacular weekend, scoring a hat-trick in the DFB Pokal final against Stuttgart to secure a domestic double for Bayern Munich. It marks a significant shift for the striker, who famously failed to win a major trophy during his lengthy senior career at Tottenham.
Since his £86 million move to the Allianz Arena, Kane has transformed into a serial winner, with this weekend's success marking his fourth trophy in Germany. His individual stats remain equally staggering, as he prepares to lead England into the upcoming World Cup in North America on the back of 61 goals in 51 appearances for Vincent Kompany's side this season.
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Spurs' massive summer overhaul
Despite the relief of survival, Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi is already looking toward a massive summer rebuild. The Italian described the escape as the “biggest achievement” of his career but was quick to point out that the current squad requires significant changes. De Zerbi is determined to transform Spurs back into a competitive force, calling for "first level" signings to avoid another relegation battle.