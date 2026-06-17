Harry Kane gets second chance from penalty spot before matching Gary Lineker's World Cup record as England take lead against Croatia

After a tense wait of over three minutes, Turpin ordered the kick to be retaken. Faced with the same goalkeeper, Kane showed nerves of steel to bury the ball into the exact same corner he had targeted moments earlier.

The goal provided Thomas Tuchel with the perfect start to his tournament tenure, though the lead proved to be fragile. Croatia responded well to the setback, eventually finding an equaliser through Martin Baturina, who curled a magnificent strike past Jordan Pickford from the edge of the box to stun the traveling supporters.

Tuchel was far from happy with the team's distribution and shape in the opening 45 minutes. The German tactician was reportedly heard barking instructions at human highlight reel Jordan Pickford, telling the Everton stopper: "Do as I told you." It served as a reminder of the high standards and intense pressure accompanying the Three Lions’ quest for a first trophy in 60 years.