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Harry Kane told why Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe will likely beat him to 2026 Ballon d’Or despite England & Bayern Munich striker being a worthy winner in Jamie Carragher’s eyes
Carragher explains Kane's Ballon d'Or challenge
Kane continues to establish himself as one of world football's most prolific goalscorers. Despite his consistency, Carragher believes individual statistics alone may not be enough to secure the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Writing for The Telegraph, Carragher argued that the award is often shaped by performances in football's biggest competitions. With the 2026 World Cup still underway, he believes that success on the international stage could be decisive in determining the winner.
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Carragher highlights Messi and Mbappe advantage
Carragher believes Kane has the quality to win the Ballon d'Or but suggested the competition for the 2026 prize will be influenced heavily by the reputations and achievements of Messi and Mbappe. He argued that performances at the World Cup and in the latter stages of the Champions League often carry greater weight than domestic goalscoring records.
"Based on the past 12 months, Kane should win the Ballon d’Or," Carragher admitted. "Unfortunately, he probably won’t because in a World Cup year it is bound to go to the star player of the winning nation. Much as I want to believe England can still win it, there is nothing to support that opinion, especially after recent performances.
"If Argentina retain the cup, Messi will win the Ballon d’Or. If France win the competition, one of their key men will get it. Kane’s Bayern team-mate Michael Olise is a strong contender, and even though by Kylian Mbappe’s standards he has had a frustrating year with his club, that will be forgotten when judged against his fantastic World Cup displays."
Kane's legacy extends beyond trophies
Carragher believes Kane's place among England's greatest players should not be judged solely by medals. Carragher also believes the striker has already moved beyond comparisons with Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker and Wayne Rooney thanks to his longevity and ability to adapt his game while remaining one of football's most clinical forwards.
"Kane’s candidacy to be England’s best of all time will be generally dismissed unless he has the same success wearing the Three Lions," Carragher added. "In truth, his consistent excellence at a time when England lag so far behind the elite serves to highlight why by the end of his career he might stand apart.
"A few years ago the question was asked as to where Kane stood in the list of great England strikers, alongside Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker and Wayne Rooney. He has blown those arguments away."
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World Cup success could define Kane's legacy
Kane's individual form leaves him firmly in contention for football's biggest individual honours, but Carragher believes his Ballon d’Or hopes hinge on England producing a deep World Cup run. The Three Lions are currently preparing to face Mexico in the last 16, and Kane is expected to lead England's attack as they look to secure a place in the quarter-finals.
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