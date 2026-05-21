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Harry Kane in no rush to sign Bayern Munich contract extension before World Cup as president provides update on star striker’s future
Kane remains calm over Bayern future
The prolific forward has become the undisputed face of the club's attack, leading to intense speculation regarding when he will officially commit to a new deal. However, club president Hainer has revealed that the 32-year-old is under no pressure to sign an extension before jetting off for international duty.
"There's no question that we want to extend Harry Kane's contract," Hainer told Welt. "I also believe that Harry wants to extend with us. He himself said that he feels absolutely no pressure about whether it should happen before or after the World Cup. He's super relaxed about it. What was important to him was to focus first on the season and the goals with FC Bayern. That shows what a fantastic athlete he is."
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Financial parity and Musiala's influence
While the atmosphere remains positive, negotiations are expected to involve significant financial discussions. Reports suggest that the England captain is looking for a package that reflects his status as the team's talisman, potentially seeking wage parity with teammate Jamal Musiala. Kane's leverage has never been higher following a record-breaking campaign that saw him surpass even the loftiest expectations in the Bundesliga.
The former Tottenham man has found a home in Munich, both on and off the pitch. Despite constant links to a Premier League return in the English media, Kane appears settled and focused on building a legacy in Germany. With his family comfortable in Bavaria and major silverware now a regular part of his career, the striker is reportedly pushing for a deal that could see him stay at the club until 2030.
No exit on the cards for Michael Olise
Kane isn't the only attacking star Bayern are determined to keep hold of. Michael Olise has been a revelation since a summer of heavy investment in the frontline, and Hainer was quick to dismiss any notion of the Frenchman moving on.
“Absolutely, he has a contract until 2029," Hainer said when asked about Olise's future. "Michael has developed brilliantly because he was given the opportunity with us to prove himself in a top international team. We have a strike force that can hold its own on the world stage. That benefits Michael. Furthermore, he has the chance to win every title with us every year. I see no reason why he should look elsewhere.”
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Chasing the double and setting benchmarks
The immediate focus for Vincent Kompany’s side is the DFB-Pokal final against Stuttgart. A victory would secure the domestic double and put the icing on an already phenomenal campaign.
"The double would, of course, be the crowning achievement of the season," Hainer said. "And after our women's team has already defended it, the men should follow suit. We're in the cup final for the first time since 2020 and don't want to go home empty-handed, but overall it's already been a fantastic season. FC Bayern is in form and sets international benchmarks.”