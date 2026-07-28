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DFB-Pokal

DFB-Pokal Overview

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - DFB Cup Final 2026

Kane hat-trick seals Bayern double

Harry Kane showcased his world-class finishing once again by netting a sensational hat-trick to lead Bayern Munich to DFB-Pokal glory against Stuttgart. The 3-0 victory at the Olympiastadion ensures Vincent Kompany’s side ends the campaign with a domestic double, cementing their dominance in German football. In a match that remained tense for long periods, the England captain's clinical nature proved to be the difference as Bayern secured their 21st cup title.

Bayern MunichVfB Stuttgart
GFX Michael Olise Jose Mourinho

Mourinho warned off Olise as incoming Madrid boss attends Bayern clash

Jose Mourinho has sparked fresh transfer speculation after being spotted in Berlin for the DFB-Pokal final, with the incoming Real Madrid boss reportedly keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich star Michael Olise. However, the Portuguese tactician has already been met with a firm hands-off warning from the German giants before he has even officially taken the reins at the Bernabeu.

TransfersBayern Munich
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DFB-Pokal, fixtures & results

Thursday 20 August
Waldhof Mannheim badge
Waldhof Mannheim
WMA
Kaiserslautern badge
Kaiserslautern
FCK
SC St. Toenis badge
SC St. Toenis
STT
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
Preussen Muenster badge
Preussen Muenster
PRM
Karlsruher SC badge
Karlsruher SC
KSC
Hansa Rostock badge
Hansa Rostock
HRO
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
Friday 21 August
Energie Cottbus badge
Energie Cottbus
COT
Augsburg badge
Augsburg
FCA
Wehen Wiesbaden badge
Wehen Wiesbaden
SVW
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Arsenal crestArsenal88002341924
W
W
W
W
W
2Bayern Munich crestBayern Munich87012281421
W
W
W
L
W
3Liverpool crestLiverpool86022081218
W
W
W
L
W
4Tottenham Hotspur crestTottenham Hotspur85211771017
W
W
W
L
W
5Barcelona crestBarcelona85122214816
W
W
W
L
D
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Apostas em destaque

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Frequently asked questions

Bayern Munich are the most successful team in the history of the DFB-Pokal. The Bavarians have triumphed in the competition in 20 times.

A total of 64 teams feature in the annual DFB-Pokal competition. The tournament is spread across six rounds to determine the winners. Bayer Leverkusen are the current holders of the title.

Defensive midfielder Miroslav Votava holds the record for most appearances in DFB-Pokal history with 79 appearances.

Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller holds the record for most goals in the DFB-Pokal with an astonishing record of 78 goals in just 62 appearances.

Marco Reus, Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Mats Hummels, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kevin De Bruyne, Thomas Muller, Gerd Muller, Manuel Neuer, Franz Beckenbauer, and Oliver Kahn are among the most famous players in DFB-Pokal history.

Jupp Heynckes, Pep Guardiola, Julian Nagelsmann, Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti, Peter Bosz, Louis van Gaal and Hansi Flick are some of the prominent managers to have featured in the DFB-Pokal.