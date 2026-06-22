Harry Kane's curse is cancelled! Famous psychic Uri Geller promises 'good vibrations' will beat Ghanaian witch doctor's voodoo on England striker

The highly anticipated World Cup group match between England and Ghana has been overshadowed by bizarre claims from spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam. The infamous witch doctor openly declared that he is actively working to completely halt Kane’s goalscoring form during the fixture in Massachusetts.

"I am working on Harry Kane," Bonsam stated to reporters, adding: "I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana."