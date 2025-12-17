Getty Images Sport
'He had the opportunity and he took it' - Hansi Flick praises Marc-Andre ter Stegen as goalkeeper makes winning return to Barcelona starting XI
Ter Stegen thrust back into the team
Barcelona manager Flick offered a glowing assessment of Ter Stegen following the German goalkeeper’s surprise return to the starting line-up for the Copa del Rey game against Guadalajara on Tuesday, describing the decision as a necessary step in the veteran’s rehabilitation while praising the "respect" owed to the club captain.
Flick opted to deploy Ter Stegen for the 2-0 win, despite widespread expectations that Wojciech Szczesny would be the man to deputise for current number one Joan Garcia. With Garcia being handed a rest, the assumption was that the Polish shot-stopper would be given the nod. Instead, Flick turned to his compatriot, offering Ter Stegen his first competitive minutes after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
The gamble paid off, with Barcelona securing a victory that Flick attributed largely to the "mental" fortitude of his squad. However, the post-match discourse was dominated by the return of the 33-year-old goalkeeper, who produced a string of creditable saves to remind the coaching staff of his enduring quality.
A question of respect
Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Flick opened up on the internal discussions that led to the team sheet shock. He revealed that the decision was not made on a whim, but was a calculated move agreed upon by the entire technical staff to honour Ter Stegen’s dozen years of service to the Catalan giants.
"Marc is the captain and has played many games in the 12 years he has been here," Flick explained, offering insight into the emotional intelligence behind the selection. "We talked with the rest of the coaches and we wanted to give him the opportunity to play. He is back, it is only for this match and I think it is a good next step."
The manager was keen to emphasise that Ter Stegen’s inclusion was a reward for his hard work behind the scenes during his recovery. Having spent months watching from the stands or the bench while Joan Garcia cemented his place as the new first-choice, Ter Stegen’s professionalism required acknowledgement.
"He is the team captain," Flick reiterated. "He had the opportunity to return and he took it. He has given a lot to the club and must be respected."
'Just for this match'
While the praise was effusive, Flick was equally careful to manage expectations regarding the goalkeeper hierarchy at the club. The rise of Joan Garcia following his arrival from Espanyol in the summer has been a significant narrative of Barcelona’s season, and the German coach moved quickly to quash any speculation that Ter Stegen’s start signalled a permanent changing of the guard.
"We discussed it with the staff and we considered that he should play," Flick said, before delivering the crucial caveat: "It is just for this match."
Mentality proves the difference
Beyond the goalkeeper debate, Flick was visibly delighted with the collective application of his players. In a match where rotation could have easily led to disjointed play, the Barcelona boss pointed to the psychological aspect of the performance as the deciding factor.
"The key is pressure and attitude," the German coach remarked, a phrase he reportedly repeated in multiple pitch-side interviews.
Flick was particularly pleased that his side did not underestimate the challenge, maintaining their intensity even with changes to the starting XI.
"These matches are not easy, I am happy with the attitude of my players," he concluded. "It is the key that explains our victory. It is not always easy to score in matches like this, but we did it."
For Ter Stegen, the evening represented a significant personal milestone. After the physical and mental gruel of long-term injury rehabilitation, stepping back onto the pitch with the captain’s armband - and keeping a clean sheet in a victory - was the "good next step" his manager had hoped for. Whether it leads to more regular minutes remains to be seen, but for one night at least, the German veteran proved he is still a presence to be reckoned with.
