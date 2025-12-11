'He's a great professional!' - Mo Salah's first manager defends Liverpool star after transfer outburst

Salah’s situation at Liverpool has deteriorated rapidly in recent weeks, with the Egyptian superstar finding himself at the centre of a major stand-off with manager Slot. A run of poor form, combined with tactical disagreements and his shock interview following the draw with Leeds United, has amplified speculation over whether he has already played his final game for the club. The matter escalated further when Salah was excluded from the squad for the Champions League clash with Inter Milan, a clear sign of ongoing tension behind the scenes at Anfield.

The Liverpool hierarchy is now attempting to navigate a crisis involving one of the club’s greatest-ever players, who until recently had been indispensable to their attacking structure. While most figures around the club have supported Slot’s approach, Salah’s own camp has remained firm in their belief he has been unfairly targeted for the team’s struggles. The growing division has prompted major questions about his contract, his January availability, and whether the Saudi Pro League or MLS may attempt a swoop.

Amid the noise, former coaches, pundits and former players have weighed in on Salah’s character, but few have taken his side until his first manager, Todorov, stepped forward. The Serbian-French coach who gave Salah his debut at El Mokawloon in Egypt has defended the forward’s integrity and work ethic.