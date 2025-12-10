'Everything comes to an end, goodbye Mohamed Salah' - Have Liverpool fans finally turned on their Egyptian King after incredible 'thrown under the bus' interview?

Salah's most recent outburst is not the only time he has opened his mouth to the media to try and force Liverpool's hand. The 33-year-old has made a habit of complaining when his demands are not met, famously acting up when pursuing a new contract last season, flexing his achievements and pointing to his numbers when arguing that he should not have to take a pay cut to remain at Anfield. But this time, it appears plenty of people think he has gone too far. One fan has had enough of the talisman's antics, labelling Salah as a "five-year-old kid" and admitting he would love to see the back of him for his petulance. His theory may have some substance as well, after Salah posted a picture of himself in the gym after being left at home for the trip to Inter with the famous 'You'll never walk alone' sign behind him.

Jordan Chamberlain, a Liverpool fan writer, describes the Premier League and Champions League winner as "selfish" and adds: "The Egypt forward deserved his monstrous two-year contract. He was the best player in the country. But fast forward to December and Liverpool's number 11 has thrown his toys out of the pram in an extremely damaging way. Salah has had a poor season. There are lots of reasons for this, but his statements put himself, Slot and the club in an untenable position. I have no idea what will happen next, but I just wish Salah had kept his mouth shut."

Another fan, replying to Salah's gym post, said: "Is he after some sort of sympathy? Acting like a petulant child." @MaccaLiv19 was also not happy, saying: "Apologise to the club and the manager. If not, it’s goodbye in Jan."

A few eagle-eyed spectators have also pointed out the fact that since being dropped, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four games, and that, regardless, a player should never throw their team under the bus, particularly in a moment where they are struggling. Liverpool's form has dipped after winning the title, but not to a point where it is unsalvageable.

With Thierry Henry coming to the defence of his friend and fellow pundit Carragher during Tuesday's Champions League coverage, it has only placed more dark clouds over Salah's head. One fan summed up his feelings on the back of the Arsenal icon's explanation of the situation, in which he claimed players must "protect their teams at all costs."

@JacobHorsfall__ could not believe that anyone would side with Salah over the pundit. He added: I really don’t understand how people are siding with Salah. Literally makes no sense to me. Think Carragher was pretty bang on. The RB suffering comment was about how the team sacrificed to platform Salah. The Egypt comment was to say that no team can be great with 1 star. Chelsea flop comment was to say that Liverpool did just as much for Salah as he’s done for them. No player should ever throw the club under the bus."