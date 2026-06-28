AFP
Goal or assist: What pleased Jude Bellingham most as Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ steals the show in England’s vital World Cup victory over Panama?
The Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ delivers again
Bellingham was once again the standout performer for his country, showing the poise and quality that has seen him labeled the only England player truly performing at the expected level. After a patient first half, the 22-year-old broke the deadlock with a clever finish from a corner, before producing a pinpoint cross for England's second goal. Despite his individual success, Bellingham insisted the team’s collective progress was the priority as they head to Atlanta for the Round of 32 to face DR Congo.
"First job achieved," Bellingham said. "We came here to do it in sections. We got through the pre-camp games really well and now we have achieved that first objective, which was to get through the group and top it as well. We have got to try and improve every game and it’s up to us to do that."
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Assisting history for Kane
While his opening goal took his tournament tally to two, Bellingham admitted he took more satisfaction from setting up Harry Kane. The assist allowed the Bayern Munich striker to officially surpass Gary Lineker as England's all-time leading World Cup goalscorer. Kane’s clinical header was his 11th on the world stage, moving him into an elite bracket of global icons.
"The assist [pleased me most]," Bellingham revealed. "It was a good combination of play and to give it to Harry who continues to raise his level is incredible. Everything he deserves. You see the effort he puts in as a captain and how he leads us. The quality speaks for itself - he’s the best."
Finding another gear in New Jersey
England were forced to navigate a turgid first half against a resilient Panama side that sat deep and frustrated Tuchel’s men. However, the message at the interval was one of calm persistence. Bellingham noted that there was no panic in the dressing room, with the players aware that they simply needed to find a slightly higher intensity to break the deadlock.
"[At half time he said] you’re doing well, keep going," explained the midfielder. "Another gear, nothing crazy. We knew what level we were at and what level we want to achieve and we did it in the second half." The tactical shift worked, allowing England to control the tempo and eventually blow away their opponents to secure the points.
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Focus turns to the knockout stages
With Group L now in the rearview mirror, the Three Lions are preparing for a knockout clash in Atlanta on Wednesday. Bellingham’s leadership and form will be vital if England are to fulfill the high standards set by previous tournament runs. Tuchel’s side showed they can handle the pressure of being group favorites, but the Real Madrid talisman is under no illusions that the competition is about to get much tougher.
The midfielder’s confidence continues to be his greatest asset, as he looks to carry the weight of a nation on his shoulders. With two goals and a record-breaking assist already in his locker, Bellingham is proving why he is the face of this modern England era. The focus now shifts to the DR Congo clash at the Round of 32, where the margin for error disappears and the 'Galactico' will be expected to deliver once more.