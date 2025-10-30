USMNT's Gio Reyna can’t get out of his own way: A lack of accountability over past World Cup drama could cost him a place for 2026

Gio Reyna just had to speak.

The smart move, in the Reyna cinematic universe - one of opinions, ego, controversy yet undeniable talent - is generally to keep quiet. In fact, given Reyna's recent record of injury, underperformance and selected absence, it would be rather prudent of the American to keep his head down, play soccer and not say anything controversial.

Interviews should be tame and full of platitudes. Reyna's brand, at this point in his career, should be that of the guy who wants another chance, who knows that he is good enough to deserve one.

He should take responsibility for his well-documented 2022 World Cup antics. Ultimately, Reyna should disappoint the hungry Twitter merchants, just be a stream of agreeable cliches and let his game do the real talking.

So much for that. Reyna, in a quite remarkable display of poor PR, took the opposite approach earlier this week. His interview with the Associated Press was pretty short, all said. But he did offer a glorious sound bite. When asked to explain the temper tantrum at the 2022 World Cup and subsequent benching, Reyna distanced himself from responsibility.

"I'm not just going to sort of sit here and take all the blame for something that was made out to be completely my fault, which I believe it wasn't, and also my family's, too," he said.

Well done, Gio. There are hundreds of better replies. Most of them would probably start with some version of "I'm sorry." Or at least don't take the bait, pass on the answer. But once again, he pinned the blame elsewhere. This was a chance to close a chapter of sorts, to look towards the future, for a great talent of U.S. soccer to rebuild his image.

Instead, Reyna only reinforced the public perception - fair or not - that this is a character who lacks the maturity and accountability. Not the spot to be in with the 2026 World Cup less than eight months away.