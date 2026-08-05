Gianni Infantino reportedly offers Morocco the 2030 World Cup final in exchange for vital support

Infantino is currently in Morocco holding crisis meetings with FIFA officials as he fights to cling to power amid unprecedented backlash.

According to a report by The Mirror, the beleaguered president has promised Morocco they will host the 2030 World Cup final at the new 115,000-seat Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca, rather than the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

This extraordinary offer is reportedly strictly conditional on the North African nation publicly endorsing him as he attempts to weather the ongoing storm.