'Abuses of power' - Gianni Infantino faces formal challenge to ban him from FIFA presidency

Infantino entered office in 2016 following Sepp Blatter's departure amid corruption scandals. FIFA's Council agreed in 2022 that his first three years did not count towards the three-term limit because he was completing Blatter's interrupted tenure. In a letter sent on August 13, FairSquare requested that the Review Committee overturn that position.

"We are writing to request that you‬ rule Mr. Infantino ineligible to run again for the FIFA Presidency on the basis that he is already serving‬ his third and final term. A previous decision of the Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee to‬ discount his first term clearly violates the letter and purpose of the FIFA statutory provision on presidential term limits.," the letter stated, as quoted by The Athletic.

"On 16 December 2022, the FIFA Council held a‬ meeting in Doha, Qatar, after which FIFA published a‬‭ press release‬‭ which referred to this decision:‬ ‘The FIFA Council also unanimously confirmed its agreement with the view of the Governance, Audit‬ & Compliance Committee that the period between 2016 and 2019 does not count as a term of office for the current FIFA President, who is therefore about to end his first term."