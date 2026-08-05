Gianni Infantino calls FIFA crisis meeting in Morocco as Arsene Wenger joins rebellion against World Cup sale plan

Infantino's second-in-command, Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom, has also expressed his dismay in a leaked email to staff. Grafstrom did not hold back in describing the current atmosphere at FIFA headquarters as a "turmoil" that was difficult to even comprehend.

Grafstrom wrote in the internal correspondence: "We have all been thrown into the middle of a turmoil, which is difficult to comprehend and accept, but, as Secretary General, I urge you to remain focused on what has always united us: serving football and serving our 211 member associations.

"A sad and reproachable series of events - which were thankfully concluded with the FFE project permanently abandoned - for as much as we feel dismayed by them, should not overshadow this reality.

"I assure you that you as members of the administration, you will be defended and safeguarded from the political context we currently experience. You do not need to worry.

"Individuals, unstable moments and unfortunate episodes come and go. The institution, its mission and its responsibility towards world football continue, and that is why we should always keep our professionalism, sense of perspective and composure."



