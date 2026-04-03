Gennaro Gattuso's resignation confirmed as Italy boss follows Gigi Buffon and Italian FA president out the door after World Cup failure

Buffon also shared an emotional parting message upon stepping down from his role delegation chief, revealing that he had initially been asked to delay his resignation following the match against Bosnia-Herzegovina to allow for a period of reflection.

He explained: "Resigning just after the end of the match against Bosnia was an urgent act, one that came from deep within me. As spontaneous as the tears that ache in my heart, and which I know I share with all of you. I was asked to stall until everyone had the time to reflect. Now that President Gravina has chosen to step back, I feel free to do what I feel is the responsible act.

"Despite my sincere belief that I have built so much in terms of team spirit with Rino Gattuso and all of my collaborators in the very short time available to the national team, the main objective was to bring Italy back to the World Cup. And we didn’t succeed. I hold everything in my heart, with gratitude for the privilege and the lessons learned, even if it is a painful epilogue. Forza Azzurri sempre."