Gary Neville warns Lisandro Martinez has 'hurt' Man Utd stars with 'startling' public rant

Martinez recently launched a startling public attack on the club's hierarchy following a Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid. The Argentine hit out at director of football Jason Wilcox and the board in two separate interviews.

Martinez expressed intense frustration over a perceived lack of support for manager Michael Carrick. United have yet to publicly respond to the controversial remarks. However, Neville has now weighed in on the situation. The former defender highlighted the severe collateral damage such comments can cause within a squad.