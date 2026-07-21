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Gary Neville claims Argentina 'played like a bag of sh*t' in World Cup final loss to Spain & calls out overreliance on Lionel Messi
Neville tears into Argentina
Neville has launched a fierce criticism of Argentina following their 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the World Cup final. The former England defender argued Albiceleste produced a poor display despite taking the match beyond 90 minutes. Argentina were chasing back-to-back World Cup titles but struggled to trouble La Roja throughout the contest. They did not register a shot until deep into extra-time before Ferran Torres eventually settled the final in the 106th minute.
- AFP
'A bag of sh*t'
Speaking to Sky Bet, Neville admitted he admired Argentina's resilience but insisted their overall performance deserved heavy criticism.
"I did say that my first comments were to admire them," he said. "But they played terribly, let's be clear, they played poorly in the game. What I'd say is: if they stayed in the game, you've got to hand it to them. Well done to them, but they played like a bag of s***."
He doubled down on that verdict, adding: "If it looks like s*** and it smells like s***, it's s*** to be fair. What we watched in the final was a performance that was poor, and they've played poorly at times."
Messi dependence questioned
Neville also argued Argentina's remarkable competitive spirit has often masked shortcomings in their performances. He believes the side have been carried by Messi's brilliance throughout the tournament.
"They've got massive chemistry and fierce competitiveness that gets them through, and they've got an incredible player up top who gets them over the line," Neville explained. "Without him [Messi], I said this in the last tournament, they're a team that would probably struggle to get to the same point."
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Questions after final defeat
Albiceleste ultimately left New Jersey without retaining the World Cup after Spain finally broke through in extra-time. The scrutiny will now turn to whether Argentina can evolve beyond their dependence on Messi, who has potentially played his last World Cup, while remaining among football's elite.
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