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'Phenomenal' Harry Kane backed to end England's Ballon d'Or drought by Gary Lineker
Lineker tips Kane for ultimate individual prize
Lineker has thrown his support behind Kane to win the upcoming Ballon d'Or. The former England forward praised the current national team captain, describing his recent achievements as phenomenal.
Kane continues to enjoy incredible form for both Bayern Munich and England. He recently matched Peter Shilton’s 125-cap national record, scoring twice during a 3-0 Nations League victory over the Czech Republic at Wembley.
The forward has scored six goals for Bayern in seven appearances this season. This follows a staggering previous campaign where he netted 61 goals for the Bavarians and a further 12 for his country.
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The complete modern centre-forward
Lineker believes Kane offers much more than just a goalscoring threat. Speaking at a Leaders Week conference at Stamford Bridge, he highlighted the 33-year-old's impressive all-round game and defensive work rate.
"What Harry Kane has done is truly incredible," Lineker stated, as quoted by Independent. "It really is. He is such a brilliant finisher. He is so accurate with both feet and great in the air, too.
"He is not just a penalty box player like I was. I would just lurk around and get the odd goal, but you saw him last night, he was clearing up at the back, too. He is a phenomenal footballer, incredibly intelligent, a really good guy, and what a career he has had."
Breaking records on the international stage
Kane has firmly cemented his legacy as one of England's greatest ever players. His international goal tally now stands at an astonishing 91, and earlier this year, he surpassed Lineker to become his nation's all-time leading World Cup scorer. Lineker feels this sustained excellence merits global recognition.
"So, I would love to see him win it (the Ballon d’Or)," he admitted. "We have never had a Ballon d’Or winner because the other previous winners, including Michael Owen and Kevin Keegan, were European Footballers of the Year.
"It would be very well deserved, and it is either going to be him, or Lamine Yamal. So, hopefully he (Kane) will win a Ballon d’Or, and even more importantly, hopefully he will win something with England one day."
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A historic night awaits in London
Kane will soon discover if he has done enough to claim the prestigious prize. The ceremony for the 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or will take place on October 26. In a special tribute, the upcoming event will be hosted in London. This location was chosen to commemorate the accolade's very first winner, English football icon Sir Stanley Matthews.
Until then, Kane will remain focused on his club duties in Germany. The Bayern star will look to maintain his blistering goalscoring form as he chases major domestic and European silverware.
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