How Gabriel Martinelli holds the key to Arsenal's Rodrygo & Anthony Gordon transfer pursuits - revealed

Arsenal are actively exploring their options to bolster the attacking unit ahead of the upcoming season, with high-profile names such as Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon emerging as potential recruits. The Gunners’ pursuit of reinforcements, however, is intrinsically linked to the future of Gabriel Martinelli, who remains a central figure in the club’s plans.

  • Arsenal in search of a left-winger
  • Martinelli might be put on sale in the summer
  • If he leaves, Gunners would pursue Rodrygo or Gordon
