'Nobody told me anything!' - Gabriel Jesus slams Arsenal hierarchy over treatment before surprise Barcelona move

The Brazilian international detailed the confusing nature of his final sessions in London, explaining how he was sidelined without any formal discussion regarding his future or his role in Mikel Arteta's plans.

"The truth is, I was training, I did the entire preseason normally with Arsenal, and I already knew that, probably, I wouldn't play as much or wouldn't have as many opportunities. But nobody told me anything," Jesus told SportyTV. "I'm a professional, obviously I was training with the group, and out of nowhere they put me to train apart from the group."

The former Manchester City man expressed his confusion over being removed from the main group, especially as he felt he was physically prepared for the new campaign. Jesus maintained that he remained dedicated to his fitness and professional duties, even when it became clear that the club was moving in a different direction.

"I was doing my maximum [in training] to be ready, in case I got the chance to play at a high level again, and then in the last week [everything happened] very quick," Jesus added, reflecting on how quickly his situation at the club deteriorated.



