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Frank Lampard has done it! Coventry secure Premier League promotion thanks to dramatic late draw at Blackburn
Late drama at Ewood Park
Coventry knew a single point at Blackburn would have been enough to confirm their top-flight status, but they were made to sweat by a resilient Rovers side currently fighting against relegation.
The home side took a surprise lead midway through the second half. However, Bobby Thomas emerged as the hero in the 85th minute, rising highest to power home a header from a crucial free-kick. The goal sparked wild celebrations among the 7,000 travelling supporters who have waited a quarter of a century for this moment.
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Lampard silences the doubters
For Lampard, this promotion represents a massive personal triumph and a significant rehabilitation of his managerial reputation. Having replaced club legend Mark Robins in November of 2024, Lampard has transformed Coventry into the most attacking and feared side in the Championship.
While his first season ended in play-off heartbreak against Sunderland, Lampard refused to let his side drop their heads. This season, they have blitzed the division, scoring more goals than any other team and maintaining a consistency that their rivals simply could not match. The chant of 'Super Frankie Lampard' echoed around Ewood Park as it became clear the job was done.
The long road back to the top
Coventry's journey back to the Premier League has been one of the most arduous in English football, involving stadium disputes and a drop as low as League Two. After falling out of the top flight in 2001, the club has faced several dark chapters, but the current stability under the former Chelsea boss has finally paid dividends.
The draw means that third-placed Millwall can no longer mathematically catch the Sky Blues. While Coventry celebrate, a frantic race remains beneath them, with Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, Southampton, and the Lions all still battling for the final automatic promotion spot and play-off positioning.
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Champagne finally on ice no more
The party should have started last weekend, but a disappointing failure to beat already-relegated Sheffield Wednesday forced Lampard’s men to wait another seven days. That delay only seemed to heighten the tension on Friday night, but the resilient character Lampard has instilled in this group eventually shone through.