APL
Frank Lampard issues reality check as Coventry City equal unwanted Premier League record after Brighton thrashing
Five goals punish hosts
Charalampos Kostoulas opened the scoring for Brighton in the 35th minute before Malick Yalcouye doubled the advantage early in the second half, followed by a straight red card for Taiwo Awoniyi for an elbow just two minutes later. The visitors capitalised on the hosts' numerical disadvantage through Pascal Gross's penalty, a long-range strike from Lewis Dunk, and a stoppage-time finish from Yasin Ayari. The crushing 5-0 defeat ensured Coventry suffered a fourth consecutive loss without scoring a single goal to start the season.
- APL
Lampard demands elevated standards
Coventry manager Lampard refused to look for scapegoats and acknowledged the clear gulf in class between his side and the visitors. The tactician highlighted his team's lapse in concentration for the second goal and their loss of control following the early second-half dismissal.
Setting out his demands to the squad when speaking to Sky Sports, the former England midfielder said: "We have to be realistic in this league. They are a good team. We started well, the most disappointing goal is the second one and it was a mistake that you can't make at this level.
"If you reflect until the red card, we has good moments but down to 10 men it was a different game against a team with a lot of quality. The players gave everything until the end but it doesn't feel nice. We have to take some responsibility and understand they are the levels we need to raise to."
Manager highlights tough start
The heavy setback equalled the joint-heaviest defeat of Lampard's managerial career and put Coventry alongside Crystal Palace's grim record from the 2017-18 campaign. Despite his side remaining rooted to the bottom of the table without a point or a goal, he pointed to the demanding opening run of fixtures they have navigated against title-chasing sides Arsenal and Manchester City.
The former Chelsea boss urged his players not to wallow in self-pity and to raise their work rate at the highest level: "We just continue to work. We are four games into the season when we have played the two most difficult fixtures [Arsenal and Manchester City away]. You always have to continue to work and the feeling is different in the Premier League.
"It is more pressure and a lot of players have not been near that. We're not feeling sorry for ourselves and they have to keep working and working. I've been in this situation many, many times. I was more disappointed with Hull than today. It was a Brighton team that were very clinical."
- APL
Challenging schedule tests resolve
The Sky Blues must regroup quickly when they host fellow top-flight side Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday, September 16. Their search for a first league goal and point continues with a trip to Nottingham Forest at the weekend before the international break. Lampard's men need to sharpen their attacking edge and tighten their defensive organisation ahead of welcoming Newcastle United in mid-October.
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