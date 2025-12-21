Frank Lampard apologises after appearing to spark post-game brawl between Coventry and Southampton stars after stalemate

Speaking to Sky Sports after the incident, Frank Lampard addressed the confrontation and offered an apology for his role in it. “I’ve got no problem with… It’s fine. I understand when a player, in front of their own fans, defends the situation,” Lampard said when asked about the initial confrontation.

He went on to explain the emotions behind his actions and referenced the chants directed at him from the stands. “But we’ve got this modern-day phenomenon where the fans can say anything to you for the last 10 minutes on the line, but you’re not allowed to walk on the pitch when you’ve got emotions high,” he added.

Lampard concluded by accepting responsibility for how events unfolded. “Heart on sleeve, I feel a bit calmer now. I apologise for my language, and maybe that stand will apologise for their language. I’m well and truly over that one and it got a bit heated, but sometimes you take that 99 minutes and you’re hanging on, seeing the players do what they do. I live it with them. We got a point, and that’s what mattered.”

