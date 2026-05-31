AFP
Revealed: The four positions Jose Mourinho will demand transfer upgrades in when returning to Real Madrid for a second spell as Blancos boss
Rebuilding the defensive spine
According to AS, the first priority for the incoming boss is a complete overhaul of the backline, with Mourinho identifying both central and wide defensive positions as major areas of concern. Having watched Madrid struggle through two consecutive trophyless campaigns, the 63-year-old is determined to install a new sense of authority next to Antonio Rudiger. To achieve this, he has requested the recruitment of at least one or two high-calibre central defenders who possess the leadership qualities he feels have been lacking lately.
The defensive revolution doesn't stop in the middle, as Mourinho is also targeting fresh blood on the flanks. A new right-back is high on the agenda to provide genuine competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold, while a move for a new left-back remains contingent on the future of Fran Garcia. Mourinho's philosophy has always been built on a rock-solid foundation, and his insistence on multiple defensive reinforcements suggests he views the current setup as too fragile for his demanding tactical system.
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Midfield steel and creative sparks
Beyond the defence, the engine room is set for a significant facelift with two distinct profiles requested by the former Chelsea and Inter manager. Mourinho wants a traditional defensive midfielder who can act as a screen for the back four, providing the tactical balance and protection that allowed his previous Madrid side to thrive on the counter-attack.
However, it is not all about breaking up play, as the Portuguese has also called for a creative playmaker to pull the strings in the final third. Mourinho is looking for a technician who can unlock stubborn low blocks - a problem that has plagued the side during their recent decline. These midfield additions are designed to ensure the team can dominate both with and without the ball.
Personality over superstardom
The report also suggests that Mourinho has informed the club hierarchy that he is not chasing high-profile signings for the sake of their reputation. Instead, he is demanding players who are "hungry for success" and willing to "sacrifice for the team." His assessment of the last two seasons concluded that the squad suffered from a lack of commitment and a collective mentality, issues he intends to fix by signing players with strong character.
This shift in recruitment strategy focuses on fitness, work rate, and determination. Mourinho wants a dressing room filled with warriors rather than egos, seeking out individuals who are eager to run and compete for every result. By prioritising these psychological traits, he hopes to eradicate the perceived softness that led to the sacking of Xabi Alonso and the eventual departure of interim head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.
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Managing the Vinicius Junior dilemma
While the transfer market is a priority, Mourinho also faces a massive internal task regarding the club's current talisman. The return of the Special One carries a layer of intrigue given his recent comments about Vinicius Junior, where he questioned his conduct following a controversial Champions League night at Benfica. Mourinho will need to find common ground with the Brazilian if his second spell is to be successful.
Mourinho has already spent the last several weeks carrying out an in-depth assessment of the squad's internal dynamics, including reviewing key match footage and gathering intelligence on dressing room events. He plans to use the upcoming pre-season to evaluate the players in person before making final decisions on departures. Restoration of order is the primary goal for Florentino Perez, who believes Mourinho's trademark belligerence is the only cure for the club's current malaise.