Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith predicts two-horse Premier League title race

Speaking to MetroviaBestBettingSites.co.uk, the former Arsenal marksman argued that the wave of dugout changes elsewhere will not be enough to disrupt the top two's dominance.

Assessing the primary threat to the Gunners, Smith said: "I think Man City are the key challenger [to Arsenal]. Obviously, they have a new manager, so that puts a little question mark in there about how Maresca can settle with his players, but I still see them being the only challenger."

He elaborated on the chasing pack: "There's a whole host of others just below that, but I'd say it's [between Arsenal and] City at the moment."