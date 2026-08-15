Rodri edges a step closer to Barcelona

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has edged closer to a move to Barcelona in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Rodri has moved closer to joining Barca.. the deal is close to completion".

"After days of talks between the two clubs, negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester City are now entering the final stage," he added.

He concluded: "The Catalan club is seeking to close the deal within the coming hours for a sum exceeding 70 million euros, split between a fixed amount and add-ons".

Well-known journalist Ben Jacobs backed up that picture on his own "X" account: "Barcelona have made a third offer to sign Rodri, and he is optimistic about completing the deal. The details of the deal, whose value exceeds 60 million pounds sterling, are currently being discussed".

Real Madrid had pushed hard to hijack the deal, but the player ultimately chose Hansi Flick's squad.

