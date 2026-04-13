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Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey pleads not guilty to two new rape allegations
Partey enters plea in court
Partey appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday to deny twice raping a woman in London in December 2020. These two new charges were first announced in February of this year, adding to a complex legal case involving the Ghana international. The midfielder, who wore dark grey trousers and a black jumper over a white shirt, spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his pleas. He remains on bail as the legal process continues, with strict conditions in place including a prohibition against contacting any alleged victims.
- AFP
Midfielder facing several charges
The latest hearing follows a series of previous allegations made against the former Atletico Madrid star. Partey was charged in July last year with five other counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to separate incidents alleged to have occurred in 2021 and 2022. He has previously entered not guilty pleas to all of these earlier charges. With the addition of the two new counts, he has now pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault involving four different women. On Monday, Judge Tony Baumgartner ruled that all the allegations would be heard together.
Ex-Gunner now playing for Villarreal
These legal developments come after Partey ended his five-year association with Arsenal. The player moved to the Emirates Stadium in 2020 in a deal worth approximately £45 million, but left the Premier League side last June to join La Liga outfit Villarreal. Despite the ongoing court case, the 32-year-old remains active in professional football, having played 26 times for the Yellow Submarine, and is expected to represent his country at the World Cup this summer.
He did not attend a previous hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where his legal representative had indicated his intention to deny the charges formally pleaded on Monday.
- AFP
Potential trial delays
Looking ahead, the consolidation of the charges has led to a major adjustment in the legal timeline. A trial originally scheduled for November 2026 could now be delayed until January 2027. A pre-trial hearing is set for May 14 to further discuss the scheduling and logistics of the upcoming proceedings.