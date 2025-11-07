Florian Wirtz made the wrong call rejecting Man City: Struggling German can still become a Liverpool star - but Etihad switch would have made Premier League adaptation far easier

Of course, the mere fact that Wirtz, a £100m signing, might not start against City is unquestionably a reflection of his difficulties adapting to English football. There's simply no getting away from the fact that, apart from maybe the second half of the 1-0 win over Arsenal, he's just not made the kind of impact on the Premier League that everyone anticipated.
One also cannot help but wonder when - and indeed if - Slot will put Wirtz back into the No.10 position, because if he does play at the Etihad, it will almost certainly be on the left wing in place of Cody Gakpo. Is there a chance, then, that we might not see the very best of Wirtz until Mohamed Salah moves on and Slot has more freedom to tweak his formation to accommodate not only Liverpool's new No.7 but also Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak in the same side?
However, the idea that Wirtz won't adapt - and subsequently shine - at Anfield feels like wishful thinking on the part of Liverpool's rivals. He's simply too good to fail. There's a reason why City and Bayern wanted him too, and why Alonso would have loved to have brought him with him to the Bernabeu.
As the Spaniard said earlier this week, it's "just a matter of time" before Wirtz proves his worth - because the superstar potential is still there. Those that have followed his career closely are in no doubt that a player Jurgen Klopp has described as “once-in-a-century talent” will come good for Liverpool.
"He will be unbelievable, trust me," Dimitar Berbatov told Rio Ferdinand on his former Manchester United team-mate’s podcast. "I’m sure that everybody [at Liverpool] sees his quality, and they’ll give him that time that he needs to fit into the team. And I guarantee you, he’s going to be a success. The way he sees football, how he looks for the space, how he knows how to position himself, the touches on the ball, the improvisation, the eye for the pass and for the goals.
"Of course, someone can argue that his physique is not that great for the Premier League. But then you can easily see the great players of his position, like [Luka] Modric, also the same build. Modric. F*cking monster! So just give Wirtz time."
Because the goals and assists will come. They're just taking a little longer at Slot's Liverpool than they probably would have done at Guardiola's City.