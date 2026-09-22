Getty Images Sport
Fiorentina star Franco Mastantuono opens up on Lionel Messi's emotional Argentina farewell and Lionel Scaloni's uncertain future
The post-Messi era looms for Argentina
As the international break begins, the atmosphere surrounding the Argentina national team is one of heavy nostalgia and transition. While matches against Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin serve as preparation for the future, Mastantuono is overshadowed by the fact that the greatest player in the history of the nation is preparing to take his final bow in the famous striped shirt. The youngster is widely regarded as the heir to the iconic number 10 shirt, but he is fully aware of the monumental void that will be left behind once the Inter Miami superstar officially steps away from the international stage.
Mastantuono spoke candidly about the emotional weight of this transition upon his arrival. When asked about the prospect of facing a future without the captain, Mastantuono admitted the transition would be painful. “It’s difficult. After Leo, it’s very difficult for everyone because he’s our idol, not just in football. I think he’s an idol for the whole country, and it’s going to be sad without him, but we’re going to have to do it for Argentina and for him,” Mastantuono told reporters.
- AFP
Uncertainty surrounds Scaloni’s long-term position
While Messi's retirement is a certainty, the future of the man who guided them to three major trophies is less clear. Lionel Scaloni is entering what could be his final stretch as the national team head coach, with his current contract nearing its end and no renewal yet confirmed. When asked about the possibility of the World Cup-winning coach stepping down, Mastantuono was quick to redirect the focus toward the immediate task at hand.
He commented: “We don’t know anything about that. We’re still enjoying it, which is what’s important now.”
Meanwhile, Nico Paz, who was handed his international debut by Scaloni and was part of the 2026 World Cup roster, echoed this sentiment and expressed a strong desire to see the coach stay on. Paz noted: “For me, he is one of the most important coaches, the one who made me debut and I hope he continues.”
Young star ready for a special occasion
For Paz, this specific international window carries a unique weight. Being able to share the pitch with Messi one last time is a privilege the young Como playmaker does not take for granted. Despite the pressure of being labeled as a future star for the national team, Paz is determined to soak in every moment of the upcoming camp. "For me it is very special, I am looking forward to enjoying it," he stated.
Paz further added that his motivation remains as high as ever, noting that he arrived with “the same enthusiasm as always to represent the national team and to do it in the best way."
- Getty Images Sport
Final farewell scheduled for the Monumental
The logistics of the upcoming triple-header have been carefully planned to maximize the celebration of Messi's career. The action begins on Wednesday, September 30, when Argentina hosts Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba. The squad will then travel to Buenos Aires for two matches at the iconic Monumental: against Burkina Faso on Saturday, October 3, and finally against Benin on Tuesday, October 6. While all three matches will be played in the evening, the timing of Messi’s participation is specific. The legendary forward will not be involved in the first two fixtures, instead joining the camp later to focus entirely on the final match against Benin, which will serve as his official farewell to the international game.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting