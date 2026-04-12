Final decision: Real Madrid blocks former player's move to Barcelona

Like many graduates of ‘La Fábrica’, Víctor Muñoz is subject to a three-season joint agreement with Real Madrid. Without the club’s consent, neither he nor Nico Paz, Jacobo nor any other player can unilaterally switch teams—a policy Real Madrid’s coaching staff and directors have enforced for the past five years, keeping full control with the club’s sporting management.

Real Madrid is confident the deal with Osasuna is solid and insists the pacy winger will not end up at Barcelona.

Sources have dismissed recent rumours linking him to the Catalan club, explaining that his recent change of agent was agreed months ago and does not signal a move to the Blaugrana.

His new agency enjoys strong ties with both Barcelona and Real Madrid, but the switch was made months ago simply to improve his long-term career management, not as a stepping stone to any particular transfer.



Read also: “Legitimate betrayal”: Barcelona plans to bring back the prodigal son and break Real Madrid’s stranglehold.



