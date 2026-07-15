Was the referee up to scratch? FIFA refereeing chief responds to Didier Deschamps' comments after France's semi-final loss

In the immediate aftermath of France's semi-final exit in Texas, Deschamps did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating. The French manager focused much of his frustration on Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton, particularly regarding a first-half penalty decision that saw Mikel Oyarzabal convert from the spot after Lamine Yamal was adjudged to have been fouled by Lucas Digne.

Speaking to reporters, Deschamps attempted to balance his critique with the reality of the result. "If I say anything, I'll look like a sore loser because we lost," the 57-year-old head coach said. "But I ask you: is the referee up to the task of officiating a semi-final? There's the penalty, but that's not all; it adds to everything else. I have nothing against the referee tonight, but ask yourselves the question."